"It's hard for me to imagine that any program in any sport would have this level of meticulous detail and control," Press said. "I think Jill was able to do that because she was in the system before she was the head coach. We're taking everything that we do on the road, so every single training facility is different. When you have a meeting is different. What you're eating is different. It's the head coach's job to oversee that, and it was such a seamless thing for us. We could really focus."