The Union brought Coronel in at the start of this year on a season-long loan from Red Bull Salzburg, Tanner’s previous club, to fill in for Andre Blake while he was with the Jamaican national team. Coronel ended up playing four games for the Union, conceding just two goals, and eight games for Bethlehem Steel. Salzburg recalled Coronel from the loan earlier this month, and Tanner agreed to a deal to let the player go.