As sporting director Ernst Tanner foreshadowed earlier in the week, the Union officially said farewell to goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel on Friday. His replacement is MLS veteran Joe Bendik, acquired from the Columbus Crew on Friday morning in exchange for a 2020 second round draft pick.
Columbus might also get $50,000 in general allocation money for 2020 if Bendik reaches performance incentives this year that weren’t specified.
The Union brought Coronel in at the start of this year on a season-long loan from Red Bull Salzburg, Tanner’s previous club, to fill in for Andre Blake while he was with the Jamaican national team. Coronel ended up playing four games for the Union, conceding just two goals, and eight games for Bethlehem Steel. Salzburg recalled Coronel from the loan earlier this month, and Tanner agreed to a deal to let the player go.
“Red Bull Salzburg approached us, expressing interest in having Carlos back this summer, prior to the expiration of his loan agreement at the end of our season,” Tanner said in a statement. “We were happy to oblige as we have worked out a solution in acquiring Joe from Columbus. .... We look forward to integrating him quickly.”
Bendik is a 30-year-old Long Island native with seven years of MLS experience. Philadelphia is his fifth MLS stop after Portland (2012), Toronto (2013-15), Orlando (2016-18) and Columbus (this year). He was a starter in Orlando and at times in Toronto, and a backup in Portland and Columbus. He started his career with a year’s stint in Norway after playing collegiately at Clemson.
Union fans know Bendik well: he has played against Philadelphia 13 times, most recently the Union’s 3-0 win over Columbus in March at Talen Energy Stadium. In 2013, he was on the receiving end of one of the more famous goals in Union history, a 95th-minute game-winning free kick by Kléberson against Toronto.
The Union will host Mexican club Pumas UNAM, one of the country’s traditional powers, in a friendly at Talen Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. That weekend falls in a FIFA international window, so the Union and most MLS teams don’t have games scheduled. It will be Pumas’ second all-time visit to Chester. The first was in 2013, when the Union won 1-0 with a goal from Michael Farfan.
Pumas’ headline player is Juan Iturbe, a veteran of European clubs including Italy’s AS Roma and England’s Bournemouth. He has 10 caps for Paraguay’s national team, including two at this year’s Copa América.
Based in Mexico City, Pumas finished 15th in Mexico’s most recent spring season, and third in the previous fall season. Liga MX’s 2019 fall campaign kicks off this weekend.
Season ticket holders have the game included in their plans at no extra charge. Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, with prices starting at $24 plus fees.
Coincidentally, the U.S. men’s national team will play Mexico up the road at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 6.