Harvey has related to LAFC plenty well, too, helping the team become MLS’ best by far this season. Ten of his 29 appearances at left back this year have ended in shutouts, and in 13 other games the team conceded just one goal. For as much attention as Los Angeles’ star-studded attack gets, the team’s defense deserves some, too. It’s the league’s stingiest, having allowed just 34 goals in 32 games across all competitions.