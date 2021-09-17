Lens vs. Lille

Saturday, 11 a.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

This game brings good news for American fans. Lille winger Tim Weah should be back from an injury that kept him out of World Cup qualifying, just in time for France’s Derby du Nord; and beIN Sports is now available on YouTube TV. Unfortunately, the network seems no closer to returning to Comcast...

Köln vs. RB Leipzig

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jesse Marsch’s seat isn’t hot at Leipzig yet, but there are worries after blowout losses to Bayern Munich (4-1) and Manchester City (6-3). This game starts a stretch of easier matchups for Marsch’s team. If Leipzig can win them, he should be fine.

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN, twitter.com/MLS)

With D.C. fifth in the East and Atlanta seventh, expect the Union to be watching this game closely as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Orlando.

Dundee United vs. Dundee

Sunday, 7 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

There hasn’t been a Dundee derby in Scottish soccer since Dec. 27, 2019 in the second division, and there hasn’t been one in the top flight since May 2, 2016. This rivalry doesn’t get as much attention as the Edinburgh (Hearts-Hibs) or Glasgow (Rangers-Celtic) derbies, so it’s nice to know the renewal will be on U.S. TV.

You’ll see a familiar name on the field if you wake up early: Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes, formerly played for D.C. United and is the son of U.S. national team legend John Harkes.

Venezia vs. Spezia

Sunday, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

After starting its season with three road games, Venezia comes home for its first Serie A game at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo since April 28, 2002. You won’t find many stadiums like this one in Europe, and indeed the world. The 108-year-old venue is on the end of a peninsula at Venice’s east end, and is hemmed in by the city’s famed lagoon and canals.

As a result, the stadium can only fit 7,450 fans — and it’s only reachable by boat or foot. The bench-side stand is just a sidewalk’s width from a canal. Just like the team’s jerseys that are viral sensations on social media, tickets will be hard to come by. Finally, Venezia also feature talented American teenagers Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessman.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

Sunday, 11:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Though the standings say there’s a four-way tie atop the English Premier League right now, there’s no question that Chelsea has planted a flag as a title favorite. Romelu Lukaku is firing in goals, and has a fleet of teammates creating ample chances for him.

One of those teammates, Christian Pulisic, has been out with an ankle injury since returning from U.S. national team duty. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel said on Sept. 10 that Pulisic would be out “about 10 days,” and Sunday will mark nine days since he spoke.

Harry Kane and Tottenham are one point back of the first-place pack, and will be fired up for what’s always one of the biggest games on the Premier League calendar. This game takes on even more significance given Spurs have failed to win their last two games: a 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace last Saturday and a 2-2 tie at Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Juventus vs. AC Milan

Sunday, 2:45 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Weston McKennie went straight into the Juventus lineup after being sent home by the U.S. national team, but it didn’t help the Bianconeri fix a subpar start to the season. Juve has just one point from three games so far. Meanwhile, Milan has won all three of its games , and has Zlatan Ibrahimović back scoring. Settle in with some good bread and bruschetta for this clash of Italian powerhouses.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon

Sunday, 2:45 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

We got out first taste of Paris Saint-Germain’s “MNM” line — Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, and Lionel Messi — in the Champions League on Wednesday. But it was spoiled by Club Brugge, which played a terrific game in a 1-1 tie. Don’t expect all three stars to start in this game, but they might all play so PSG can keep some distance from a good Lyon team in the standings.

Valencia vs. Real Madrid

Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

It’s still early in the La Liga season, but it’s hard to avoid noticing that Valencia is tied with Real Madrid atop the standings. Fans of Los Che have endured a rough last few seasons, so even if this is a fleeting moment, they’ll still cherish it. U.S. national team fans should be excited too, because Yunus Musah has returned to action after injury issues ruled him out of the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL

Sunday, 8 p.m. (FS2, Fox Deportes)

The Clásico Regio is one of Mexico’s best rivalries, and Monterrey will enter this edition flying high after booking a place in the Concacaf Champions League Final.

Benfica vs. Boavista

Monday, 2 p.m. (GolTV)

U.S. national team fans who lamented Reggie Cannon’s absence from World Cup qualifying will want to track down this game if they can. His Boavista team faces Portugal’s top club, Benfica, featuring former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.