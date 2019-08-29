The Union rewarded Kacper Przybylko on Thursday for his team-leading 12-goal season so far by picking up the Polish striker’s contract option for 2020.
Sporting director Ernst Tanner brought Przybylko in last September when the player was a free agent after his previous club, FC Kaiserslautern, was relegated to Germany’s third tier. Przybylko didn’t play because he was recovering from a foot injury, and earned a modest five-figure salary. But the Union liked what they saw enough to keep him around, and gave him a raise to a full-year salary of $277,000.
Przybylko, imposing at 6-foot-4 but friendly off the field, rewarded that trust. He rose to the top of the striker depth chart, overcoming marquee signing Sergio Santos along the way, and is playing especially well lately. Przybylko has scored three times in his last four games, and in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over D.C. United had a goal and two assists.
In addition to his deal for next year, the Union also hold a contract option for 2021.
“From the moment we signed Kacper, he has worked incredibly hard to become a key contributor to our team,” Tanner said in a statement. “Exercising his option was an easy decision for us as we continue to plan for 2020 and beyond while also aiming to finish 2019 strong.”