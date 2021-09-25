Kacper Przybylko scored in the 71st minute to give the Union a 1-0 win over Atlanta United on Saturday at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia (10-7-8, 38 points) was the better team for almost the entire game in recording its second straight win. The victory moved the Union up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference — a spot that earns a first-round home game in the playoffs.

Atlanta (9-8-9, 36 points) had its three-match winning streak come to an end, and is now in seventh.

José Andrés Martínez set up the winning goal with a nice individual effort. He split two defenders near the corner flag, dribbled along the end line, and sent a pass toward the penalty spot for a redirection by Przybylko.

Atlanta was without star Josef Martinez due to knee soreness.