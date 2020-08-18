“I know I have to score more goals, but I think do also a great job of saving balls, making the runs, opening spaces for my teammates, especially for Sergio,” Przybylko said. “He’s on fire right now. He showed his quality and his skills, especially in front of the goal, in the tournament. And I think this is also an important job for me, just to be there and just take one, two guys, and make space for my teammates.”