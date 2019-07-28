The Union (11-7-6, 39 points) remain in first place in the Eastern Conference, but in a week visit a Wayne Rooney-led D.C. United team that is hot on their heels (9-6-9, 36 points). It will be the first of two games between the teams in August, and the Union also face a road trip to Chicago and a home game against second-place Atlanta (11-9-3, 36 points) before the month ends.