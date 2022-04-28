Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Friday, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network; pregame coverage starts at 10 p.m.)

As big as the NWSL Challenge Cup is, it’s still officially a preseason tournament. The regular season officially starts this weekend, and the opener is a milestone: the first pro women’s soccer game to be played in the city of Los Angeles.

When the old L.A. Sol played in Women’s Professional Soccer in 2009, it called the Galaxy’s stadium in Carson home. Angel City is playing at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium, next to the Coliseum in the city proper. With Christen Press as the headline star, the club has sold over 15,000 season tickets.

Angel City played its Challenge Cup games in Fullerton, Calif., to save the big stadium for a big occasion. That occasion is finally here.

Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona

Saturday, noon (YouTube, DAZN, atafootball.com)

With a record crowd of 91,648 fans watching at Camp Nou, Barcelona put on an exhibition last weekend in the first game of their women’s Champions League semifinal series. The 5-1 rout effectively ended the contest, and Wolfsburg seemed to know it. But there’s still a game to be played in Germany, and let’s see if Wolfsburg can make a good game of it.

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (NBC10, Universo, Peacock)

This is the biggest game yet in Princeton-bred Leeds manager Jesse Marsch’s time at Leeds. His team has a five-game unbeaten streak as it hosts the Premier League’s first-place team, and City manager Pep Guardiola has some big decisions to make right now.

Should he play his stars in this game, with Liverpool just a point back in the standings? Or should he hold them for Wednesday’s Champions League semfinal second leg at Real Madrid, where City has a precarious 4-3 aggregate lead?

Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, twitter.com/MLS)

Austin is the surprise team in MLS so far this season, second in the West with 17 points through 8 games. Sebastian Driussi has six goals and two assists.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon

Saturday, 3 p.m. (YouTube, DAZN, atafootball.com)

The hope was that PSG would keep the first game close, and it did just that. Despite some infighting on the practice field the day before, the Parisians played well in a 3-2 loss. Now they will come home to a crowd of 37,000-plus at the Parc des Princes, set to be the largest crowd for a women’s club soccer game in French history.

CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United

Saturday, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Montreal’s 1-1 tie with the Union at Subaru Park last weekend gave the team a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Atlanta will pose a good test, talented but winless in its last three league games.

AC Milan vs. Fiorentina

Sunday, 9 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Inter’s 2-1 loss at Bologna on Wednesday put Milan in the driver’s seat to win its first Serie A title since 2011. Three points for the Rossoneri here would be huge to strengthen their hold on first place.

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Sunday, 11:30 a.m. (USA Network, Telemundo)

This London derby is a big game in the standings for both teams. West Ham is in 7th place in the Premier League, two points out of sixth and a Europa League berth next season. It’s also between Europa League semifinals this season, having lost at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Arsenal is in fourth, the last Champions League spot, two points ahead of Tottenham and trying to get back to Europe’s biggest stage for the first time since 2017.

Barcelona vs. Mallorca

Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Barcelona’s men have lost three straight home games for the first time in their history, sapping the momentum built by manager Xavi. They should snap the skid against 16th-place Mallorca, but then again, one of the losses was to then-18th-place Cádiz.

Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC

Sunday, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Gotham won just one of its six Challenge Cup group stage games, mustering just five goals along the way. Yes, it was just the preseason, but it wasn’t a great sign for a team that seems to be missing a focal point for its attack. Opening the regular season against an Orlando team that gave up 11 goals in the Challenge Cup could be a confidence boost.

Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United

Sunday, 10 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Cap off the weekend by watching LAFC, the team the Union will visit next weekend - and the best team in MLS so far this season.

