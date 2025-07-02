Philly groups sign letter to FIFA expressing ‘deep concern’ over Trump immigration policies on World Cup

In a letter sent to FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Tuesday, more than 80 civil rights and labor groups expressed a “deep concern” over the Trump administration’s immigration policies ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Among the signatories were four local groups — including three civic organizations: Philadelphia Jobs with Justice, Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO, and Unite Here Local 274. A Philadelphia Union supporters group, Doopin Delinquents, was another on the list.

“The Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO gladly joined dozens of other labor and civil society organizations to call on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to use his budding relationship with President Trump as leverage to push back some of the heinous anti-immigrant, anti-worker policies he has enacted since taking office in January,” Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO president Danny Bauder said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are excited to welcome fans from across the globe to the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly affection and are equally excited about the over $770 million investment in our city and our people. What is not exciting is the way the Trump administration has created fear and terror in communities like Philadelphia and the impact that will have on potential visitors.”

The letter, which was first reported by The Athletic, includes concerns about the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, and discusses Trump’s executive order that bans citizens of 12 countries from visiting the United States.

“We call on FIFA to use its influence to encourage the U.S. government to guarantee the fundamental rights of the millions of foreign visitors and fans who seek entry to the U.S. to attend the tournaments, and those of the constitutional rights of the many immigrants who already live, work, and contribute meaningfully to the cities selected to host them,” the civil rights and labor groups wrote.

The NAACP, American Civil Liberties Union, and Human Rights Watch were a few of the other prominent organizations to sign the letter.

“We look forward to celebrating the World Cup next year, and we hope that Mr. Infantino uses his growing presence in Trump’s orbit to advocate for policies that will not only welcome folks from around the globe, but also ensures that they are protected and empowered to enjoy the festivities without having to worry about being targeted by ICE,” Bauder said.