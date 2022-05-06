Inter Milan vs. Empoli

Friday, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

The weekend begins in Italy, where second-place Inter trails first-place AC Milan by two points with three games to go. Milan plays Sunday at Hellas Verona (2:45 p.m., CBS Sports Network, Paramount+), whose leading scorer Giovanni Simeone is the son of famed Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

» READ MORE: The rest of this weekend's Serie A schedule

Freiburg vs. Union Berlin

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Freiburg continues to write one of the great underdog stories in Europe this season. A club that has been in Europe just four times in its history – all in the Europa League or UEFA Cup – is currently fourth in the Bundesliga. If it can hold on, it will qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Union Berlin is also in the race for fourth, four points back of Freiburg’s 55.

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Saturday, 1 p.m. (CBS3, Paramount+)

Two teams from the same Challenge Cup group have made it to the tournament’s final, thanks in no small part to promising young players. Washington’s Trinity Rodman, Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez scored in a 10-round penalty shootout win over OL Reign in the semifinals, while North Carolina’s Kerolin helped orchestrate a 2-1 win at Kansas City.

Schalke 04 vs. St. Pauli

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

When Schalke was relegated from the Bundesliga last spring after 20 years in the top flight, there were serious fears for the club’s stability. But the club is in first place in the second division with two games to go, and a win in this game will clinch promotion.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, 2:45 p.m. (USA Network, Universo)

This rare late Saturday Premier League game could have a big impact on two big races, the one for first place and the one for fourth. Liverpool needs to win to keep pace with Manchester City at the top, while Tottenham is two points back of Arsenal for the last Champions League berth.

Manchester City and Arsenal both play Sunday. Arsenal hosts Jesse Marsch’s relegation-fighting Leeds United at 9 a.m., then City hosts Newcastle United at 11:30. Both games will be on USA Network and Telemundo 62.

» READ MORE: The rest of this weekend's Premier League schedule

CF Montréal vs. Orlando City

Saturday, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

It’s now 7 straight games unbeaten for Montreal. Djordje Mihailovic and company can jump over third-place Orlando with another win.

San Diego Wave vs. Gotham FC

Saturday, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Gotham heads to the west coast after a stirring 3-0 win at Orlando to open the regular season last weekend -- and after getting a new investment in its ownership group from Union part-owner Kevin Durant. San Diego’s roster includes Voorhees-born forward Amirah Ali, a product of Rutgers and Eastern High who’s in her first year as a pro.

» READ MORE: The rest of this weekend's NWSL schedule

Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart

Sunday, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Stuttgart’s time in the Bundesliga under Wayne, N.J.-born manager Pellegrino Matarazzo could come to an end soon. Matarazzo’s team is in third-to-last place, and four points from safety with two games to go. A visit to first-place Bayern Munich could put the nail in the coffin, but at least finishing third-from-last leads to a playoff against the second division’s third-place finisher.

» READ MORE: The rest of this weekend's Bundesliga schedule

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

A Madrid derby is always worth watching, even if this one doesn’t matter at all for Real. Los Merengues clinched the La Liga title last weekend, and are now all-in on the Champions League after Wednesday’s astonishing comeback win over Manchester City.

Atlético, however, really needs this win. Los Colchoneros are in fourth place, Spain’s last Champions League spot, and lead fifth-place Betis by just three points. Betis hosts Barcelona on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN+), which could also be a good game.

» READ MORE: The rest of this weekend's La Liga schedule

Austin FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy

Sunday, 7 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

This game will tell us something about whether Austin, second in MLS’s Western Conference is for real. Javier Hernández and the Galaxy are in third, and are coming off a 1-0 upset loss at Real Salt Lake.

» READ MORE: The rest of this weekend's MLS schedule