This was the one quarterfinal series that didn’t start in March, so it will be a one-game knockout on neutral turf. Cruz Azul is coming off an astonishing choke job in the Liga MX playoffs, blowing a 4-0 win at home over Pumas with a 4-0 road loss in the second leg. Even for a team with a long history of big-stage collapses, this was a stunner. Making matters worse, the club has been hammered by a COVID-19 outbreak, with 12 positive cases as of last Friday.