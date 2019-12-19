Major League Soccer’s 25th season will feature a record 46 games on national television across the United States and Canada. They’ll be spread across ABC, ESPN, Fox, Univision, UniMás, Fox Sports 1, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes and TUDN.
Here are some of the marquee contests to watch that don’t involve the Union. (Click here for the Union’s 2020 schedule, which includes 7 national TV appearances.)
Feb. 29: Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United (8:30 p.m., Fox and Fox Deportes)
The year kicks off with a bang: a prime time, network TV spotlight on expansion Nashville’s first game in MLS. Expect a huge crowd at Nissan Stadium, Nashville’s home for their first two years — and expect plenty of Atlanta fans to make the trip north.
March 14: Inter Miami vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (3 p.m., Fox and Fox Deportes)
Miami, part-owned by David Beckham, has its home opener against the team Beckham used to play for. (Of course.) Inter’s first home venue is in Fort Lauderdale, a new building where the old Lockhart Stadium once stood. Lockhart hosted the defunct Miami Fusion from 1998-2001.
March 21: Chicago Fire vs. Atlanta United (3 p.m., Univision and TUDN)
The Fire return to Soldier Field after playing the last 14 years in suburban Bridgeview.
April 11: San Jose Earthquakes vs. D.C. United (5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes)
This isn’t a star-studded matchup, but it’s one for romantics and historians. MLS’ first ever game was San Jose — then known as the Clash — hosting D.C. on April 6, 1996.
May 2: Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (ABC and ESPN Deportes, 3:30 p.m.)
ABC’s first regular-season MLS game since 2008 will air from the league’s most atmospheric venue.
May 16: Los Angeles FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (ABC and ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.)
While fans, media and (unfortunately) sponsors try to come up with a better name for the rivalry than El Trafico, this much is certain: right now, it’s the biggest and most attention-getting game in MLS. This will be the year’s first edition, and the first since LAFC got its first ever win in the series by knocking the Galaxy out of last year’s playoffs.
May 17: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders (Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes, 5 p.m.)
The first of the year’s two editions of American soccer’s most historic club rivalry, dating back to the 1970s in the North American Soccer League. They meet again in Seatle on Aug. 22 (ESPN and ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.)
June 27: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (10 p.m., UniMás and TUDN)
Another rivalry series with loads of history and spice.
July 10: Orlando City vs. Inter Miami (8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes)
The first Florida Derby since May 26, 2001, when the Fusion last played the Tampa Bay Mutiny. Both teams were contracted after that season. Miami hosts Orlando on Aug. 20.
July 19: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes)
Once again, an Ohio Derby game will be on national TV. But as with the first season of it last year, it won’t be the one at Columbus.
July 25: Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC (3 p.m., ABC and ESPN Deportes)
The first of six MLS games on ABC in 22 days. Expect Seattle’s CenturyLink Field to be full or close to it. LAFC hosts Seattle eight days later, also on ABC (Aug. 2, 3:30 p.m.).
August 9: Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United (3 p.m., ABC and ESPN Deportes)
Whatever happens in the game, this should be a terrific TV show at Minnesota’s always-electric Allianz Field.
August 16: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC (3 p.m., ABC and ESPN Deportes)
The clash of MLS’ biggest and flashiest teams rightly gets the biggest possible TV spotlight.
August 23: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City (2:30 p.m., Fox and Fox Deportes)
August 23: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC (5 p.m., Fox and Fox Deprtes)
Yes, that’s a doubleheader on big Fox, the first in the network’s history.
August 23: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC (7 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes)
The Hudson River Derby has lost some of its luster, but the matchup at Red Bull Arena is always a great spectacle. The Yankee Stadium meeting is May 31 (3 p.m., UniMás and TUDN).
Oct. 4: Decision Day (4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes)
As is tradition, every game on the last day of the regular season will kick off simultaneously. FS1 will feature one contest and provide live look-ins at all the others.