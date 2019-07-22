That was significant for a few reasons. First, it was a reminder that Fontana can play the 10, even though he’s often been in a deeper role for most of his time as a pro. Second, it showed that Aaronson is a good fit in that deeper role. His best skill is running forward with the ball when he has time and space to look forward and make a play. That’s harder to get when he starts higher up the field and ends up in traffic sooner.