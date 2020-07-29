McKenzie, Aaronson and Busio have been big-time prospects for a while. But something about the attention earned during the MLS tournament feels different. It’s not just the national TV coverage of every game. Like with college basketball recruiting, if scouts want to see film, they’ll find it. And it’s not the Disney stage, because scouts can’t be in the bubble. The feeling is more intangible — the difference between a tournament and a regular season’s grind. Even though this event was concocted to get around a pandemic, it’s got a certain spark.