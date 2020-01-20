The Union kicked off their first day of preseason training camp by announcing the signing of Matej Oravec, a 21-year-old Slovakian midfielder with experience on his country’s youth national teams.
“He is a mobile, aggressive midfielder who can distribute effectively to start our transitions,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement that implied the player’s positional fit (at the bottom of the midfield diamond) and his potential here.
Oravec played for three teams in Slovakia’s league before the Union brought him here. Along the way, he played five games in UEFA’s Europa League, the continent’s second-tier tournament, in the 2018-19 season. Among the highlights was a goal against Belgian club Anderlecht, whose lineup that day included U.S. men’s national team winger Kenny Saief.
This past season, Oravec played 19 games for Dunajska Streda, including a pair of Europa League qualifying games that the club lost. He lined up mostly as a defensive midfielder, and also played centerback a few times.
The Union said they paid a transfer fee to Dunajska Streda to acquire Oravec, but didn’t say what it was.
Oravec’s move here was in the works for a while. He posted a photo on Instagram from an Eagles game late in the season, and a few days before the deal became official, he posted a video of himself working out with a Union logo overlaid on it.