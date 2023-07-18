Gold Cup champion Mexico adds Philadelphia as a stop on its fall slate of exhibition matches

Philadelphia will be a stop and Lincoln Financial Field will be the venue as part of a series of exhibition soccer matches in the United States by the Mexican men’s national team.

In the 20th anniversary of the annual MexTour, Mexico will play Germany at the Linc on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. Mexico, which just won the 2023 edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup in a 1-0 defeat of Panama, will play in four matches this fall in a nationwide tour that will also see the team take on Australia (Sept. 9), Uzbekistan (Sept. 12), and Ghana (Oct. 14).

Tickets for those matches and the game at Lincoln Financial Field will go on sale July 27 at 10 a.m. by visiting the host website, SomosLocales.com.

This match is just one part of what’s shaping up to be a busy year for soccer in Philadelphia, with the Linc playing host to a weekend of tune-up matches for English Premier League teams.

Advertisement

Chelsea will take on Brighton and Hove FC on Saturday (7 p.m.), in addition to a doubleheader on Sunday when Fulham faces Brentford and Newcastle challenges Aston Villa in the second matchup.

Additionally, the Linc is one of 16 venues that will host FIFA World Cup matches when the men’s tournament takes place in North America in 2026.

» READ MORE: How to watch the Premier League Summer Series in Philly

“We are honored to serve as a host venue for the 20th edition of the Mexican national [team’s] U.S. tour,” Frank Gumienny, chief operating officer for the Eagles, said in a statement. “Lincoln Financial Field will once again have the opportunity to showcase world-class soccer on an international stage when it welcomes in the Mexican and German men’s national teams, as well as the global soccer community on Oct. 17.”