In the 76th, Union centerback Jakob Glesnes — starting to give Jack Elliott a night off — was whistled for a dubious-looking penalty kick with Miami’s Jerome Kieswetter next to him. If it was a foul, there wasn’t much contact; and if it was a handball, replays showed the ball hit his shoulder more than his arm. The replay booth advised Petrescu to go to the monitor, and he reversed his initial call.