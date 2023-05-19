Apple adds a multi-game view to MLS Season Pass starting this weekend

After a few weeks of beta testing, Apple will launch a multi-game view on its streaming app for Apple TV 4K devices this weekend. The new function will allow fans to watch up to four MLS games at once.

The function won’t just work with MLS Season Pass. It will work with Apple’s Major League Baseball broadcasts too, where there are two games on each Friday night.

There are multiple ways to arrange the boxes, and you can use the home radio overlay from a game as the audio if you want to. That will pay off for Union fans this weekend, since the team is at home Saturday against the New England Revolution (7:30 p.m.). Dave Leno and Sheanon Williams will have the radio call on 97.5 the Fanatic and the Apple app.

The Apple TV 4K is the current iteration of the Apple TV box. Unfortunately, the multi-game view option isn’t available yet on other companies’ devices. There’s no word yet if it will be.

Apple’s Union-New England broadcast will have the same announcers as Wednesday’s game against D.C.: Chris Wittyngham and former Philadelphia Independence midfielder Lori Lindsey in English, and Bruno Vain and Andrés Agulla in Spanish. It will be paywalled, after Wednesday’s game was free and also on traditional TV.

We don’t know yet when the Union’s next free game on Apple will be, because they’re announced on a week-by-week basis.

Saturday’s free MLS games on Apple TV

Apple said before the season that there would be an average of six free games per week on MLS Season Pass, and they are taking the definition literally this week. After offering six free games on Wednesday, there are just two on Saturday, both at 9:30 p.m.: Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake and St. Louis City SC vs. Kansas City.

The all-Missouri clash – unofficially called the Heartland Derby so far – is also the weekend’s TV game, on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

Other notable rivalry games Saturday night include the all-Ohio “Hell Is Real” matchup of FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew (named for a town on the highway between the cities); a Florida derby of Inter Miami vs. Orlando City; and the latest Cascadia Cup meeting of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders.

The “MLS 360″ live highlights show will be free for everyone, not just limited to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass subscribers as it usually is.

