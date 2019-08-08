Union midfielder Marco Fabian’s career has been one challenge after another. The 30-year-old MLS rookie from Mexico’s current quest is to help raise the league’s profile.
“Each day the MLS is growing and it’s getting to be on the same level as the Mexican League,” Fabián said. “I came to help and elevate soccer to prove that it is at the same level as all the other sports in the United States, and all the other soccer leagues outside of the U.S.”
He has helped elevate the Union to first place in the Eastern Conference, and scored twice last Sunday in team’s 5-1 road win over D.C. United. They return to action Sunday at home against the Houston Dynamo.
“When the opportunity to come to the MLS came up, I knew that I had to prove that I could be here and that I wanted to be here,” Fabian said. “I came to a team that has welcomed me very well. I came to bring joy to the fans of this city and elevate soccer here.”
Throughout his career, Fabian has wanted to experience different soccer leagues, both domestic and international, and has represented his homeland as a member of the Mexican national team.
Fabian began his professional career with his hometown team, Las Chivas de Guadalajara. He played on loan for Cruz Azul, another team in Liga MX, before returning home.
He then played in Germany for Eintracht Frankfurt before landing in the MLS with the Union in February.
“I went to go look for another challenge in Germany for almost four years, and I think I did a good job,” Fabian said. “I think I left my mark as a Mexican over there, obtaining a cup and playing in a lot of matches.”
According to Fabian, there are some fundamental differences between the MLS and Liga MX.
“In Mexico, they try to play more with the ball and are a little more technical,” Fabian said. “Here there is a larger emphasis on intensity. Being able to run and have more shots on goal. I think those are the differences.”
As he spends more time with the Union and playing against other opponents in the MLS, Fabian sees the bright future the league has.
Fabián spent part of his summer playing with the Mexican national team in the Gold Cup. Due to an injury, Fabian was unable to play in the tournament in the same role he wanted to but was said he was thankful for the opportunity to still represent his nation.
Sunday, as the Union was trying to keep its first-place spot, Fabián scored two goals in Philadelphia's 5-1 win over D.C. United.
Fabian and the Union will continue to keep their first place spot as they host the Houston Dynamo at Talen Energy Stadium.