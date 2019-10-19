The winner of Sunday’s Union-Red Bulls playoff game will visit Atlanta United in the second round, after the reigning champions held off a spirited upset bid from the New England Revolution on Saturday.
Atlanta won, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Franco Escobar in the 70th minute. But the scoreline isn’t the full story. New England, the Eastern Conference’s 7th and last playoff seed, didn’t bunker against No. 2 seed Atlanta’s powerful attack. The Revolution gave as good as they got, equaling Atlanta’s 14 shots and delivering 6 shots on goal to the home team’s 5.
United goalkeeper Brad Guzan had plenty of work to do, including a full-stretch save in the 35th minute of a long-range blast by New England’s Cristian Penilla in the 35th minute.
Atlanta played without starting centerback Miles Robinson, who suffered a hamstring injury at the U.S. men’s national team’s recent training camp; and big-money playmaker Gonzalo Martínez, stunningly left on the bench by coach Frank de Boer. Martínez didn’t even come in as a substitute.
But Escobar made sure it didn’t matter with a terrific finish, smashing a shot into the roof of New England’s net after a nifty through ball from Ezequiel Barco.
Atlanta will play its second-round home game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes).
The Union’s first-round home game against the Red Bulls — their first home playoff game since 2011 — is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes). As of Saturday afternoon, the only tickets available were for standing-room areas, and some high-end club and field-level seats.