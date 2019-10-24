Alejandro Pozuelo converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute for his second goal of the game to give No. 4 seed Toronto FC a 2-1 upset win over No. 1 seed New York City FC Wednesday night at Citi Field in the first Eastern Conference semifinal.
Playing without striker Jozy Altidore (quad) and defender Omar Gonzalez (hamstring), Toronto advanced to its third Eastern Conference final in the last four seasons. The Reds will face the winner of Thursday’s Atlanta United-Philadelphia game. That team will host the Eastern Conference final on Oct. 30.
Wednesday’s game was moved to Citi Field from Yankee Stadium because of the Yankees’ playoff run.
Gustav Svensson scored his second career playoff goal in the 64th minute, Nicolas Lodeiro added the capper in the 81st minute and the Seattle Sounders advanced to the Western Conference final for the third time in four seasons with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.
Seattle will face Los Angeles FC or the LA Galaxy in the conference final next Tuesday. The Sounders will host if it’s the Galaxy; they will go to Southern California if LAFC is their opponent.
RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando made a memorable farewell to MLS after 20 seasons. Rimando was the best player for Salt Lake but couldn’t withstand all of Seattle’s pressure and was eventually beaten late. He finished with seven saves in his final game, and will leave MLS as the league leader in wins, saves, shutouts and games.
This article contains information from the Associated Press.