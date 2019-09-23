Though the standings paint a picture that’s increasingly grim, Union manager Jim Curtin is still convinced his team can and will finish higher than third in the East, the place to which it fell this weekend.
“We’re pushing for first place — it’s still possible,” he said with a bit of defiance after Sunday’s dispiriting 2-0 loss at the New York Red Bulls.
Mathematically, he’s right. But the Union have to win all three of their remaining games to get there: at San Jose on Wednesday (11 p.m., PHL17); at Columbus on Sunday (5 p.m., PHL17); and home vs. New York City FC, the team currently in first, on Oct 6.
The Union (15-9-7, 52 points) are two points back of second-place Atlanta United (17-11-3, 54) and six points back of NYCFC (16-5-10, 58). Fortunately for the Union, those two teams will meet at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN+). A tie would be the best outcome. And while the Union might not want to admit it, a New York win would be second-best, because catching Atlanta seems more realistic now than catching New York.
Atlanta’s remaining games after Wednesday will be at Montreal on Sunday and vs. New England on Oct. 6. It’s not a daunting slate, but there are plenty of nerves down south. Star striker Josef Martínez suffered an injury in Saturday’s win over San Jose that hasn’t been detailed yet, but required him to be carted off the field.
There’s unease in the Bronx, too, because NYCFC lost midfielder Keaton Parks and stalwart defender Anton Tinnerholm to injuries in Sunday’s 1-1 tie at FC Dallas.
Then there’s the Union’s injury ward, which on Sunday welcomed Mark McKenzie and Sergio Santos when they tweaked hamstrings in the second half. Both players could be out for a while, potentially the rest of the season at this point.
“It doesn’t take a genius to realize hamstrings take time,” Curtin said Sunday night. He wouldn’t be drawn on whether some players might now go to San Jose who originally weren’t supposed to, but Auston Trusty must surely be on notice. He hasn’t played since July 28, and hasn’t even made a game-day squad since Aug. 12. Aurélien Collin might be the more likely replacement starter, but Trusty should at least be on the flight.
As for replacing Santos, the next guy up is Andrew Wooten. He still has yet to score for the Union, but this is his shot to remind everyone of the pedigree that delivered 17 goals in Germany’s second division last season.
And it’s the Union’s shot overall to remind everyone of why they earned the team’s first home playoff game in eight years.
“We’re going to chase every point," Curtin said. "We’re not going to just throw out a second team and sacrifice anything.”