“It doesn’t take a genius to realize hamstrings take time,” Curtin said Sunday night. He wouldn’t be drawn on whether some players might now go to San Jose who originally weren’t supposed to, but Auston Trusty must surely be on notice. He hasn’t played since July 28, and hasn’t even made a game-day squad since Aug. 12. Aurélien Collin might be the more likely replacement starter, but Trusty should at least be on the flight.