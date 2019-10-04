Andre Blake gets it.
He gets that after the Union blew their shot at first place and almost surely lost second, too, it’s hard for fans to see the good right now.
But the good is there: smashing team records for points and wins, the coming first home playoff game in eight years, a sense of identity and cohesion unlike any other in team history.
“We have to look in the mirror and we have to decide that we have a very good team,” Blake said ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale, against New York City FC at Talen Energy Stadium (4:25 p.m., PHL17; all games leaguewide kick off simultaneously).
“It’s been a very good year, and we all recognize that,” he continued. “But I still think, and the guys still think, that there’s more we can achieve, there’s more that can be done. We’ve just got to keep pushing and not be satisfied with just making the playoffs or getting home-field advantage.”
The Union have had more good luck with other teams’ results this year than in many previous seasons combined. It would be the biggest miracle yet if second-place Atlanta United loses or ties at home against the New England Revolution. But Blake won’t let himself or his teammates think it’s impossible.
“It’s important for us as professionals: Every time we go on the field, the aim has got to be to win and to get points,” he said. “We’re going to treat Sunday no different. It’s going to be in our home building, and we need to get out there and be fearless and try to come away with three points.”
Blake can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like at the Union’s first home playoff game since 2011. He isn’t alone: None of the team’s current players were in the league back then, never mind in Philadelphia.
There’s a long way to go until then, as the game won’t be until Oct. 19 or 20. (The exact date will be confirmed after Sunday’s games.) Blake won’t just be in the Union’s weight room, though, because there’s a FIFA international window next weekend. Jamaica will play Aruba in the Concacaf Nations League, at home on Oct. 12 and away on Oct. 15.
It will be Blake’s first time with the Reggae Boyz since the team returned to the top 50 of FIFA’s world rankings for the first time since 2005. That has at last cracked the door open for the current generation of players to get work permits in English soccer — Blake very much included. Remember the potential suitors he had two years ago? The interest could be much more concrete this winter.
“It’s a big thing, and we all know — it’s obviously in the back of our heads,” Blake said. “We all know that we can open doors for the younger generations to come. So it’s good for us, not just for us, but for others to follow in the same path.”
Rest assured, though, that he’s thinking only about the present right now, not the future.
“We have one objective, one challenge, and on Sunday, it’s to win,” Blake said. “The last few years, we’ve kind of stumbled into the playoffs.”
In 2018, the Union lost their last two games of the season; in 2016, they lost their last three and were winless in their last six. Finishing the season with a win this time would prove again that the Union’s season has been no fluke.