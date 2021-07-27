Wednesday’s action at the Olympics in Tokyo is highlighted by the men’s gymnastics all-around competition, the last day of the men’s soccer tournament’s group stage, a number of swimming finals, and the start of the men’s golf tournament.

The U.S. men’s basketball team also plays Iran, streamed live on Peacock at 12:40 a.m. and televised on delay on NBC at 3 p.m.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC's broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men's basketball events are available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC's online streaming service.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics are also available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Wednesday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s prime time and daytime shows whether or not those events are live but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

Noon to 3 p.m. (all delayed): Rowing — finals; Cycling — individual time trials; Men’s beach volleyball — Gibb/Bourne (United States) vs. Gerson/Heidrich (Switzerland); Swimming — qualifying heats

3 p.m. (delayed): Men’s basketball — United States vs. Iran

8 p.m. to midnight: Swimming finals — men’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 200m breaststroke, women’s 200m butterfly, men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 4x200m freestyle relay; Men’s gymnastics — individual all-around (delayed); men’s diving — synchronized springboard final (delayed)

12:35 a.m. to 2 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball — Dalhausser/Lucena (United States) vs. Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina); 3x3 basketball — finals; Cycling — BMX racing quarterfinals

USA Network

2 a.m. to noon: Swimming — qualifying heats; 3x3 basketball — men’s and women’s semifinals and medal games; Men’s diving — synchronized springboard final; Slalom canoeing — qualifying; Men’s rugby — bronze and gold medal games; Men’s volleyball — Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee

After the volleyball match ends, the channel will have delayed and rebroadcast events until 8 p.m.

8 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball — Claes/Sponcil (United States) vs. Khadambi/Makokha (Kenya); Men’s beach volleyball — Dalhausser/Lucena (United States) vs. Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina); Men’s water polo — United States vs. Italy; Women’s rugby — qualifying round; Women’s table tennis — semifinal; Women’s beach volleyball — Canada vs. Switzerland (delayed)

CNBC

2 a.m.: Men’s cycling — individual time trial

8 p.m.: Rowing — finals; Cycling — BMX racing quarterfinals; Women’s fencing — team foil quarterfinals (delayed) and semifinals; Archery — individual eliminations (delayed)

NBCSN

4 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Germany vs. Ivory Coast

6 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Romania vs. New Zealand (joined in progress; live in full on NBCOlympics.com)

6:30 a.m.: Women’s slalom canoeing — qualifying

7:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — France vs. Japan

The channel will then have delayed and rebroadcast events until 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel

2 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Tennis — Men’s singles, third round; Women’s singles and doubles, quarterfinals; Men’s doubles, semifinals; Mixed doubles, first round

The channel will then have delayed and rebroadcast tennis matches until 10 p.m.

10 p.m.: Tennis — Men’s singles and mixed doubles, quarterfinals; Women’s singles and doubles, semifinals

Golf Channel

6:30 p.m.: Golf — men’s first round

Peacock

12:40 a.m.: Men’s basketball — United States vs. Iran

6:15 a.m.: Men’s gymnastics — individual all-around

Telemundo

4:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — South Korea vs. Honduras

7:30 a.m.: Men’s soccer — South Africa vs. Mexico

Universo

4 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil

7 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Spain vs. Argentina