The stars of the U.S. women’s soccer team take the field Wednesday in Tokyo as they begin their quest to become the first reigning World Cup champion to win the following Olympic gold.

Women’s soccer is the big highlight of Wednesday’s action in Japan, with all 12 teams in the field playing their group stage openers. There’s also softball action.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

Replays of some events from across the Olympics will also be available on Peacock, along with highlight shows and features.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Wednesday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We will let you know what’s on NBC’s flagship prime time show, whether or not it’s live, once those broadcasts start later this week. NBC’s schedule of tape-delayed broadcasts can be found here.

USA Network

4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer pregame show

4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — United States vs. Sweden

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Australia vs. New Zealand

NBCSN

2 a.m. to 4 a.m.: Softball — Mexico vs. Canada

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Women’s soccer — China vs. Brazil

6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Japan vs. Canada

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Softball — United States vs. Canada

11 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Softball — Japan vs. Mexico

Olympic Channel

3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Great Britain vs. Chile

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Women’s Soccer — Netherlands vs. Zambia

Telemundo

4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer pregame show

4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Women’s soccer — United States vs. Sweden

Universo

3 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer pregame show

3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Great Britain vs. Chile

6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Women’s soccer — Japan vs. Canada