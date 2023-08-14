Brazilian Neymar the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia

Brazilian star Neymar is the latest Europe-based soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia.

Neymar, 31, is set to join Saudi club Al-Hilal, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The move will end Neymar’s six-year spell in France with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG, which lost fellow superstar Lionel Messi to Inter Miami last month, is set to receive an almost €100 fee for the Brazilian.

Neymar, widely considered one of the top players in global soccer, leaves PSG having won five Ligue 1 titles and three League Cups, but without delivering the Champions League title that was so coveted by PSG’s owners, Qatar Sports Investments. Prior to joining PSG, Neymar played four seasons at Barcelona where he starred alongside Messi. He is the latest superstar to move to Saudi Arabia for big money, following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), and Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli).

With Ronaldo, Messi, and soon Neymar, all transferring within the past year, three of soccer’s biggest stars will be plying their trade outside of Europe. Neymar at 31 years old is the most surprising, as he is still near his prime and hasn’t accomplished nearly as much individually or team-wise as Ronaldo or Messi.

Neymar is fourth all-time in appearances for the Brazilian national team with 124. With 77 goals, he is tied with Pelé for the most goals in Brazil history.

» READ MORE: Lionel Messi’s visit to Philly is a measuring stick for the Union beyond just the game