“I think you go into the season with a plan: [a] postseason, a preseason plan, and a [regular] seasonal plan, and obviously we had the World Cup in the middle of it all," Riley said on a conference call Tuesday with reporters. “I thought we planned really heavy for it in the offseason, and the expectation was that it was going to be tricky no matter what plan we had. And as I’ve said many times, you know, plans usually get thrown out, but we kept to the plan pretty well.”