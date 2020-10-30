There aren’t many great games in Europe this weekend, but there are a few really big ones worth tuning into — and the biggest one of all might take some work to find.
Here’s how to find it, and picks for other top action to watch on TV and online.
Saturday, 11 a.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
This game comes almost exactly a year after Christian Pulisic roared on to the Premier League stage with a hat trick at Turf Moor. The Hershey native is in good form right now, too, with a goal as a substitute in Wednesday’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar in the Champions League. Burnley has punched above its weight the last few seasons but has just one point through six games this campaign.
Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Celtic-Rangers isn’t the only historical rivalry in Scottish soccer. The Edinburgh derby between Hearts – Heart of Midlothian, to use the club’s full name – and Hibernian dates back to 1875.
Hearts are currently mired in Scotland’s second division, while Hibs are in third in the Premier League. That means they won’t meet in league play this season. But an encounter in the Scottish Cup semifinals, postponed from April until now, is plenty big. The winner will face Celtic or Aberdeen, which meet Sunday in Glasgow (9:30 a.m., ESPN+).
Saturday, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Leipzig’s American star, Tyler Adams, was on the bench for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Manchester United, a sign of progress after a MCL injury. If he was fully healthy, perhaps Leipzig wouldn’t have lost 5-0. But it’s good that he’s healthy at all, since it means he could be part of the U.S. national team’s return to action at Wales on Nov. 12.
Mönchengladbach, meanwhile, is stinging from blowing a 2-0 lead over Real Madrid at home in the final minutes on Tuesday. After Marcus Thuram scored in the 33rd and 58th minutes, Karim Benzema scored in the 87th, and Casemiro tied it in the 93rd.
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (The FA Player)
Like the rest of the U.S. women’s teams players currently based in Europe, Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle didn’t take part in the recent camp held in suburban Denver. But they were preparing for something bigger: playing in the women’s FA Cup final, their first shot at a trophy in England
Man City will be favored, but Everton has a fighting chance. The Toffees' signing of French star Valérie Gauvin has paid off as she has three goals in five games.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. (Peacock)
On Thursday, Comcast announced that Peacock has 22 million subscribers across its various free and paid tiers. That’s good business for the company, and good timing for NBC Sports, since one of the Premier League’s signature games will only be on Peacock’s paid tiers.
Manchester United has long been the biggest Premier League TV draw in the U.S., even with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea and Liverpool as England’s reigning champion. And the Red Devils' games against Arsenal have had just as much spice as the historical rivalries with Liverpool and Manchester City — often more in recent years.
Liverpool and City’s dominance of the last few seasons has meant United-Arsenal isn’t as big as it was when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger were matching wits, and Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry were matching firepower with Paul Scholes and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Both teams' fans will tell you this season hasn’t been great, with Arsenal in 11th and United in 15th.
But the hottest player in all of soccer right now is United star Marcus Rashford. His trailblazing campaign against the British government’s refusal to give poor children free meals during the pandemic has rallied the nation, and on the field he has seven goals in nine games. That includes a hat trick in Wednesday’s win over Leipzig.
NBC Sports has drawn fans' ire for putting big games on Peacock a few times this year, including Liverpool-Arsenal and Chelsea-Liverpool in September. This is the network’s biggest gamble yet. But the table is rigged: Xfinity X1 box owners get Peacock Premium for free, and once you tune in, the house wins.