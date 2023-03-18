Union-Montreal prediction: Both teams still trying to find a groove

There are two key reasons to believe the Union will win at CF Montreal on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, paywalled), and both are more about the home team than the visitors.

The first is that new manager Hernán Losada is a very different kind of coach than his predecessor, Wilfried Nancy, but he’s mostly playing with Nancy’s players. Nancy liked to go from pressing into possession-based attacks; Losada likes to push the tempo all the time. Losada doesn’t have the right guys yet, since he’s only had one offseason in town so far.

The second is one the Union have inside knowledge about: Montreal is short on attacking punch. The team sold young Canadian star Ismaël Koné and American prospect Djordje Mihailovic to clubs in Europe, and sold Joaquín Torres and Kei Kamara within MLS because they wanted out after Nancy left.

Torres might start against his old club on Saturday, as Union manager Jim Curtin steers his squad through its fifth game in 15 days. He’ll have the scoop on Montreal’s players, and Curtin knows Losada’s playing style from the latter’s time at D.C. United.

So I should pick the Union to win this game. But I’m not, because Montreal has a long history of finding a way to beat the odds — especially in games at Olympic Stadium. It might be more because the Union’s attack hasn’t quite clicked yet, but I suspect the home team will do just enough for a tie.

Prediction: Union 1, Montréal 1.

