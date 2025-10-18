Union falls to Charlotte on the final day of MLS’s regular season. Now, gears switch into playoff mode

The Union lost their regular-season finale at Charlotte FC on Saturday, 2-0.

Both goals came in the first half of a night that didn’t matter much in terms of the standings, since the Union (20-8-6, 66 points) wrapped up the Supporters’ Shield for the league’s best record with a game to spare.

Advertisement

Charlotte (19-13-2, 59 points) took the lead in the 26th minute with a goal from Wilfried Zaha, a break down the right side leading to Kerwin Vargas’ low cross for the finish. Union manager Bradley Carnell protested that Malanda’s long ball to start the move went out of bounds along the right sideline while in the air, which isn’t allowed, but assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt and the video review officials disagreed.

Kerwin Vargas made it 2-0 four minutes later, after a long passing sequence that stretched the Union’s defense.

Carnell made two substitutions at halftime, Indiana Vassilev for Alejandro Bedoya in attacking midfield and Tai Baribo for Bruno Damiani at striker. It wasn’t surprising that either entrant didn’t start, since Vassilev was coming off a knee injury and Baribo was coming off a trip with Israel’s national team.

Cavan Sullivan was next to enter in the 54th, replacing Milan Iloski in attacking midfield. It was his first appearance for the first team since Aug. 23, a stretch of five games, and made for his longest appearance since July 5 — a game at Nashville that was his only regular-season start of the year.

» READ MORE: The Union’s Frankie Westfield was one of the U.S.’ breakout players at the FIFA under-20 World Cup

This was also his last appearance for the Union until potentially the conference finals of the playoffs, since he’s headed to the under-17 World Cup with the U.S. national team.

Baribo came closest to scoring for the Union, with a nifty turn and shot in the 72nd minute off Sullivan’s dribble and pass. Bedoya had two good looks in the first half, but both were off the mark.

The Union’s last subs came in the 78th, Frankie Westfield for Nathan Harriel at right back and Jesús Bueno for Danley Jean Jacques in defensive midfield. Both departing players were on yellow cards, with Jean Jacques having played on his since the 33rd.

» READ MORE: Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie celebrate the Union, their old team, winning a trophy

Sullivan forced a good save out of Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina in the 85th with a hard shot from 17 yards, and Baribo flicked a header off the crossbar in the 87th after beating Kahlina to a bouncing ball.

A different kind of drama came in the 90th, when Zaha — Charlotte’s biggest star — was sent off for his second yellow card of the night. He’d earned the first being part of a scuffle in the 31st, and the second came for aiming a shove at Bueno’s head.

Baribo forced a diving save from Kahlina during three minutes of stoppage time. That was the last of the Union’s 23 shots in the game.

When all the dust settled in the Eastern Conference’s simultaneous games, the Union could start preparing to watch the wild card round game that will determine their first playoff opponent: the No. 8-seed Chicago Fire vs. No. 9. Orlando City.

The order of that matchup went down to the last seconds. Chicago fell behind 2-1 at New England in the 96th minute, but found a 99th-minute equalizer to earn home field. That game is expected to take place Wednesday.

Charlotte ended up the No. 4 seed, landing a date with New York City FC in the first round. Those games start next weekend, with the schedule to be announced by MLS some time in the next few days.