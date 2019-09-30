The first half was listless, as both teams struggled to create anything offensively. Weather conditions deteriorated as a rainstorm arrived and affected the play on the field. Neither team produced many dangerous chances. The Union had zero shots on target, and Columbus only had two. The only notable first-half event for Philadelphia was a noncontact injury to team captain Alejandro Bedoya in the 44th minute. After playing a pass, Bedoya went down grabbing his right quad. After being attended to by trainers, the midfielder was subbed out for Warren Creavalle. An update on his status was not immediately available.