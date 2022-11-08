If it felt for some local soccer fans like the world ended after the Union’s heartbreaking MLS Cup final loss on Saturday, it took just over 48 hours to get a reminder that the world’s game never stops.

On Monday night, Concacaf held the draw for next year’s Champions League bracket, and set the Union up with a round of 16 matchup against El Salvador’s Alianza FC. Alianza will host the first game of the series some time from March 7-9, and the Union will host the second game at Subaru Park some time from March 14-15.

Veteran watchers of Concacaf Gold Cups and the Nations League might recognize three Salvadoran veterans from Alianza’s squad: forward Nelson Bonilla, midfielder Narciso Orellana and forward Rodolfo “Fito” Zelaya. They’ve all played against the U.S. multiple times before. Zelaya, who has a great left foot, is also famous for having been banned for a year in 2013 for involvement in a match-fixing scandal with El Salvador’s national team. Fortunately, that is now long in the past.

Alianza’s home stadium is the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador, known to American soccer fans as the place where El Salvador’s men’s national team plays its home games. The U.S. has played there twice in recent times, a scoreless tie in World Cup qualifying in Sept. 2021 and a 1-1 tie in the Concacaf Nations League this past June.

This will be the Union’s second journey in the continent’s top club competition, after their inaugural voyage in 2021 saw them reach the semifinals. Repeating that feat will be harder this time. If the Union beat Alianza, they’ll face Mexico’s Atlas or Honduras’ Olimpia instead of a MLS team like they did two years ago, Atlanta United. And because of the draw rules, the Union already know the order of games: at Subaru Park some time from April 4-6, and on the road April 11-13.

If the Union make the semifinals, an epic matchup could await them. The other part of their side of the bracket has the Vancouver Whitecaps playing Honduras’ Real España and Los Angeles FC playing Costa Rica’s Alajuelense. A semifinal rematch of the MLS Cup final would get everyone’s attention real fast.

The draw was simple, with eight teams from MLS and Mexico in the higher-seeded pot and eight other teams in the lower-seeded pot. And it was done in just half an hour, unlike FIFA’s perennially-slow World Cup draw shows.

Of the other MLS teams, Champions League debutant Austin FC got the easiest draw on paper against Haiti’s Violette AC. Fellow debutant Orlando City undoubtedly got the hardest: Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL, the only Mexican team in the lower-seed pot.

Concacaf Champions League round of 16 draw

Games are listed in the order of the bracket.

1. Austin FC (United States) vs. Violette AC (Haiti)

2. León (Mexico) vs. Tauro FC (Panama)

3. Orlando City (United States) vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico)

4. Pachuca (Mexico) vs. Motagua (Honduras)

5. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real España (Honduras)

6. Los Angeles FC (United States) vs. Alajuelense (Costa Rica)

7. Atlas (Mexico) vs. Olimpia (Honduras)

8. Philadelphia Union (United States) vs. Alianza (El Salvador)