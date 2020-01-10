Now we know why the Union have been so quiet this winter.
Sporting director Ernst Tanner is about to pull off a pretty big coup, buying Jamiro Monteiro from French club Metz after the midfielder spent 2019 here on loan. It’s a dramatic turn of events for the team and a player who was widely believed to be gone when his loan expired.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the deal said Friday that the transfer was in the final stages of being completed. The Union will pay a club-record fee of a little more than $2 million, plus a few small incentive clauses.
An official announcement could come by the end of the day.
Monteiro, 26, was a breakout star for the Union last season. He led the team in pass completion rate (87.6%), assists (7) and tackles per game (2.8), and ranked second in chances created per game (1.6).
Though his loan from Metz expired at the end of December, he hasn’t played in a game since the Union season ended. And while the Union signaled a few times that he was likely gone, they never quite gave up hope of bringing him back.
The transfer fee will break the Union’s record, which has sat at $1 million since they signed Alejandro Bedoya in 2016. It’s also way less than the $3.5 million Metz paid to acquire Monteiro in July 2018.
Monteiro will join Bedoya as a Designated Player on the Union’s books.
This is a developing story and will be updated.