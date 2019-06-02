The Union jumped back into first place in the Eastern Conference in dramatic fashion on Sunday, as Auston Trusty scored in the 87th minute to down Minnesota United, 3-2, at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.
It was a wild game from start to finish. The teams combined for 43 shots -- 29 for Minnesota, 14 for Philadelphia -- although just six and five, respectively, were on target. The Union (8-4-4, 28 points) blocked 15 of the Loons’ attempts. Three of Andre Blake’s four registered saves came in the first 15 minutes, including a double stop in the 13th that was followed by Jack Elliott blocking a shot with his face.
Jamiro Monteiro scored the first goal, a penalty kick in the 18th minute after Sergio Santos was tripped. Minnesota’s Hassani Dotson tied it 10 minutes later with a volley from 23 yards that was his first shot in MLS.
Haris Medunjanin put the Union ahead again in the 44th with a spectacular free kick that Santos earned. From about 25 yards out, Medunjanin curled a shot around the outside of Minnesota’s wall and into Vito Mannone’s net at the near post.
Both teams continued going at each other in the second half, including Mannone’s denial of a Trusty header from close range and Kai Wagner’s block of what should have been an easy finish for Darwin Quintero.
Marco Fabián replaced Santos in the 63rd minute and Warren Creavalle replaced Brenden Aaronson in the 70th as the Union tried to slow the game down. It didn’t work, as Kevin Molino equalized in the 77th off a low cross from Abu Danladi. But the Union didn’t give up, and Jim Curtin decided to go for the win by sending Ilsinho in for Monteiro in the 86th.
Barely a minute after coming in, Ilsinho set up the winner. He cut in from the left and hit a cross that went over Kacper Przybylko, but landed right in the path of Trusty. The Media native shook off a defender and poked the ball home for just his second career MLS goal. He and the Union were able to hold on from there and deal Minnesota (6-6-3, 21 points) its first loss at Allianz Field, a beautiful new stadium that opened this year.
“We didn’t play a perfect game today, but showed a lot of grit,” Curtin said. “To give up a goal but have the character to get the third is the sign of a first-place team.”