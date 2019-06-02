Barely a minute after coming in, Ilsinho set up the winner. He cut in from the left and hit a cross that went over Kacper Przybylko, but landed right in the path of Trusty. The Media native shook off a defender and poked the ball home for just his second career MLS goal. He and the Union were able to hold on from there and deal Minnesota (6-6-3, 21 points) its first loss at Allianz Field, a beautiful new stadium that opened this year.