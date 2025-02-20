The Union have an almost fully healthy roster as the season begins — with just one big exception

Union manager Bradley Carnell said Thursday that his squad has a nearly clean bill of health heading into Saturday’s season opener at Orlando City (7:30 p.m., Apple TV). But there are two exceptions, one big and one small.

The big one is right back Nathan Harriel. He’s been dealing with a right quad issue since the start of preseason and didn’t play in any of the team’s preseason scrimmages. Harriel worked out on the sideline while his teammates scrimmaged on the Union’s indoor practice field Thursday, and his left leg was taped up.

Olivier Mbaizo is expected to start Saturday, with rookie Frankie Westfield as his backup. Mbaizo and centerback Ian Glavinovich missed portions of the preseason with minor injuries, but Carnell said they are back to game shape now.

The smaller one is backup left back Isaiah LeFlore, who hasn’t played live action since suffering an ACL tear in last year’s preseason. Carnell said LeFlore suffered a setback in his recovery but should be healthy in “a week or two.”

“Usually, with the way you’re coming back, you’re protecting something, and then something else breaks down,” Carnell said. “It’s a minor setback, and it’s got nothing to do with his ACL.”

Beyond that, Carnell didn’t want to say much in advance about Saturday’s lineup, and he made clear it’s not his nature to. Asked who the backup goalkeeper will be behind Andre Blake, Carnell said calmly: “That will be seen on Saturday.”

Andrew Rick’s rise and Oliver Semmle’s struggles last year left no doubt about who was No. 2 on the depth chart at the end of the season. But Carnell was brought in to have no preconceived notions, and that’s how he has worked.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories about last year, and I haven’t really been interested in a lot of stories about last year,” he said. “I’ve just seen good camaraderie and what a teammate means in a professional environment. So I’ve heard a lot, but I haven’t seen a lot.”

New striker Bruno Damiani also won’t play Saturday, but that’s no surprise. His work visa hasn’t been processed yet, and at his introductory news conference, it already was clear he’d likely be out of this game.

Once the paperwork is settled, Carnell indicated that Damiani should be good to go. But visa processing can be a tricky thing, and Carnell didn’t put a timeline on it.

“He tested [physically] pretty good; his baselines were pretty good,” Carnell said. “Obviously, he has to get, one, acclimated to the weather that we’re having here. … We’re just playing the waiting game right now — it’s going to take some time before he gets going.”

More roster moves

There have been hints of the Union making one more midfield signing, and the name emerged on Thursday. The Union will acquire Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis City, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Inquirer.

A 24-year-old midfielder from Savannah, Ga., Vassilev played for the U.S. at the 2017 under-17 World Cup. English Premier League club Aston Villa scouted him, and he moved there in 2017 and progressed through the ranks. He briefly made the first team in 2020 but didn’t stick.

Inter Miami loaned Vassilev in 2021, and at the end of 2022, he joined St. Louis City for its expansion season. Carnell was St. Louis’ manager at the time, and they got along well.

Along the way, Vassilev was on many levels of U.S. youth national teams. He made his senior debut in last month’s camp for domestic prospects.

Apple TV’s lead game analyst Taylor Twellman reported on social media that Vassilev had told teammates he wanted to leave, so a reunion with Carnell became a natural fit. Soccer transfer news website GiveMeSport said the Union will pay $1 million in MLS’s allocation money system, plus up to $200,000 in performance bonuses.

Earlier Thursday, the Union promoted 18-year-old forward Sal Olivas to the first team after he scored four goals for the reserve squad last year. He signed a contract guaranteed through 2028, with a team option for 2029.

“Sal is an ambitious, young striker who made significant strides in his development with Union II last season,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “He’s a high-pressing player who drives the ball forward and can create chances on the attack. His signing to the first team will provide him the opportunity to continue to develop and learn from our coaching staff and gain the necessary experience by playing alongside our veteran players.”

The El Paso, Texas, native joined the Union’s youth academy two years ago. He wasn’t scouted much at home, with the nearest MLS academy a nine-hour drive away, and he didn’t play for any prestigious club teams. But the Union got wind of his talent with Coronado High School and invited him east. He accepted, quickly integrated with the under-17 team, and moved into the Union academy’s residential setup.

Within a few months, Olivas helped the squad win the prestigious Generation adidas Cup title at that age level. Now the 6-foot-3 striker is a pro. He has dual Mexican and American citizenship and has been to training camps with both countries’ under-17 squads.

Olivas’ arrival is another indication that Nelson Pierre faces an uncertain future. The 19-year-old, another academy product, joined the first team two years ago but has yet to play at that level in official games. Last year, the Union loaned Pierre to clubs in Sweden and the U.S. lower leagues, and now he’s likely to move on for good.

