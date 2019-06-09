Ilsinho entered in the 53rd, by which time it would have been 3-0 if not for a full-stretch diving save by Blake on Daniel Royer a few moments earlier. Seven minutes later, the substitute created a goal, darting down the right wing and cutting a low pass back that Jamiro Monteiro finished. And barely a minute later, Ilsinho did it all himself, cutting past Connor Lade and firing low to the far post.