The Union and New York Red Bulls will look different when they face off for the second time in four days

When everything was done after the Union’s win over the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, it was already Thursday. So what little time there was before the teams meet again Saturday had already shrunk.

This matchup will be a regular-season contest, scheduled long before that Open Cup game was postponed from early July due to thunderstorms. Neither side will have to do much homework on the other, but there will definitely be some differences from Wednesday.

Union centerback Jakob Glesnes will be suspended due to yellow card accumulation in league games, and midfielder Indiana Vassilev is dealing with a potential concussion suffered in Wednesday’s first half. New York right back Kyle Duncan will also be suspended for a red card he earned last Saturday. (Suspensions apply only within their respective competitions.)

“Everyone dug deep here, everyone played a role,” Union manager Bradley Carnell said. “We’ll get some of those guys who played limited minutes in on a training session as well, and then it’s just about recovery. And then we’ll see Friday, before we head out to New York, who’s available.”

Glesnes’ absence will increase the spotlight on Olwethu Makhanya, who scored the Union’s 89th-minute winner in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory. He’ll likely be the only regular centerback starting for the visitors Saturday, presumably next to Nathan Harriel.

“I’m just taking care of my body, making sure that I’m recovering well and ready for every opportunity that I’m given,” Makhanya said.

It’s unlikely that highly-touted 17-year-old prospect Neil Pierre would play, since he’d be lining up against New York’s 36-year-old Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds — and 33-year-old Emil Forsberg. The Union also need every standings point they can get as they try to hold on to first place leaguewide for the Supporters’ Shield.

Makhanya was one of many people at Subaru Park on Wednesday, from players to fans, who gave thanks that the game didn’t go to extra time. Heading into Saturday, rest and recovery is as important as anything.

At the other end of the field, Mikael Uhre or Milan Iloski could start at striker to give Tai Baribo and Bruno Damiani a break.

And what about Cavan Sullivan, who set social media alight again a few days ago just with a highlight reel of practice clips?

After a late-game cameo Wednesday, could the 15-year-old get a longer run in what’s always one of the most physical games the Union play?

“I don’t think that conversation’s just open to Cavan, I think it’s open to everybody,” Carnell said. “We’ve got young guys on the roster who are treated just like that. Cavan can handle and ride the challenges. He can step up to it.”

