The game further turned in the Union’s favor just before halftime, when Orlando centerback Robin Jansson tackled Fafa Picault on a breakaway. Referee Chris Penso initially gave Jansson a yellow card, but he changed it to a red after reviewing it. Jansson, who has played all but two of Orlando’s games this season, was ejected and will miss the rematch in Chester on Saturday (7 p.m., 6ABC).