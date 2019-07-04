After an ugly start, the Union ended up winning easily at Orlando City, 3-1, helped by two Orlando players earning ejections. It was the Union’s first win at Orlando, and it kept Philadelphia in first place in the Eastern Conference.
The Lions opened the scoring in the 8th minute, when Chris Mueller jumped on a misplayed pass by Auston Trusty at midfield and ran untouched until he shot past Matt Freese in the 18-yard box.
Kacper Przybylko tied the game for the Union (10-5-5, 35 points) in the 32nd, finishing with a nifty cutback after taking a pass from Jamiro Monteiro, who had passed up several chances to shoot earlier in the half.
The game further turned in the Union’s favor just before halftime, when Orlando centerback Robin Jansson tackled Fafa Picault on a breakaway. Referee Chris Penso initially gave Jansson a yellow card, but he changed it to a red after reviewing it. Jansson, who has played all but two of Orlando’s games this season, was ejected and will miss the rematch in Chester on Saturday (7 p.m., 6ABC).
Sensing that the Union would go for the win, Orlando (6-9-3, 21 points) withdrew its top attacker, former Manchester United winger Nani, at halftime. Rookie Kamal Miller, a defender, replaced him.
The Union did, indeed, go for it, and Przybylko banged in another goal from close range in the 47th minute. Picault added to the lead in the 52nd with a more-powerful hit off a pass from Brenden Aaronson.
Marco Fabián entered in the 65th minute, replacing Aaronson, to make his second consecutive appearance for the Union after a long injury absence.
Two minutes later, Orlando had another player sent off, when Sacha Kljestan slid into Monteiro from behind. The veteran Lions playmaker will also miss Saturday’s game.
There was one late injury concern. Picault went down untouched in the 81st minute with what appeared to be a minor right hamstring injury. He walked off under his own power and was replaced by Anthony Fontana, who made just his third Union appearance of the season.