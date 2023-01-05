Just over two months after they walked off the field in Los Angeles at the MLS Cup final, the Union are on the verge of beginning their 2023 preseason.

Players who’ve spent the winter scattered around the globe will return to the Philadelphia area this weekend for medical exams, and take the field on Monday.

After spending a week here, the Union will head south to Clearwater, Fla., their preseason training home for nearly a decade. While in Florida, the team will play seven scrimmages against other teams. All the dates are set, but not all the opponents are yet.

The last scrimmage on Feb. 18 will mark the end of the stay in Florida. Then the Union will return to Philadelphia to prepare for the Feb. 25 season opener against Columbus at Subaru Park.

» READ MORE: Union to kick off 2023 at home vs. Columbus in February, and host LAFC in September

Union preseason scrimmage schedule

Saturday, Jan. 21: vs opponent TBA at IMG Academy, Bradenton (noon)

Tuesday, Jan. 24: vs. St. Louis City SC at Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers (4 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 27: vs. Minnesota United at the University of Central Florida, Orlando (11 a.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 5: vs. New England Revolution at Premier Sports Campus, Lakewood Ranch (noon)

Friday, Feb. 10: vs. FC Cincinnati at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, Clearwater (noon)

Tuesday, Feb. 14: vs. opponent TBA at Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg (2 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 18: vs. Colorado Rapids at ChampionsGate Sports Complex, Davenport (11 a.m.)

As of now, all of the games will be closed to the public except Feb. 10 vs. Cincinnati. It’s not a coincidence that it’s the only game on the schedule that the Union are hosting. Other games might be opened to the public closer to kickoff, but it will be up to the host teams.

Broadcast details are also still to be determined, and are up to the home team for each game.

» READ MORE: Dániel Gazdag signs new deal with the Union, gets raise to Designated Player status