The Union set their preseason schedule, with scrimmages vs. four MLS teams

The Union set their preseason schedule on Friday, including four scrimmages against MLS teams in Florida.

Unlike in the past, the Union won’t have a week of training locally — either on their outdoor fields or at the 76ers’ indoor facility in Wilmington, Del. — before heading to Florida. This time, players will report for medical tests late next week, then head straight south on Jan. 15.

There will be two stretches at the team’s traditional base in Clearwater, Fla., Jan. 15-31 and Feb. 5-14. Along the way, there will be four scrimmages against MLS teams: Jan. 23 vs. Austin FC, Jan. 27 vs. New York City FC, Feb. 9 vs. FC Cincinnati, and Feb. 14 vs. the New England Revolution.

The first of those games will be played at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla., and the rest will be at the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater. Unfortunately for fans, all four games currently are set to be played behind closed doors, which likely means they won’t be broadcast.

Major League Soccer has no requirement to broadcast preseason action, and a lack of a broadcast usually means teams will field unsigned trialists. (That happens often.)

After the second stint in Clearwater, the Union will go to Costa Rica tor nearly a week to prepare for their Concacaf Champions Cup first-round series against Saprissa.

The road game of that series, at 10 p.m. ET on Feb. 20 (no broadcast details yet), will start the Union’s 2024 campaign. Four days later, the regular season will kick off at Subaru Park against the Chicago Fire (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

As for who will play in all those games, there’s no official word yet on the team’s big offseason matters. Kai Wagner and Alejandro Bedoya remain free agents, and Julián Carranza hasn’t been sold.

The Union’s 2024 preseason scrimmage schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 23: vs. Austin FC at Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: vs. New York City FC at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, Clearwater, Fla., 11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 9: vs. FC Cincinnati at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, Clearwater, Fla., 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14: vs. New England Revolution at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, Clearwater, Fla., noon