Just before halftime, Pumas’ Juan Iturbe — one of the team’s best-known players, with 10 caps for Paraguay — chopped down Picault on the left wing and was sent off by referee Sorin Stoica. Pumas’ Juan Pablo Vigon was also ejected for complaining from the bench. Stoica booked Vigon for dissent, but he kept talking, earned a second yellow card and was dismissed. Iturbe’s red card counted on the field but Vigon’s did not, so the second half was played 11 vs. 10.