With three games to go in the regular season, the Union have control over their own fate in the quest to win this year’s Supporters’ Shield.

Los Angeles FC’s 1-1 tie at Minnesota United on Tuesday knocked the Western Conference leaders out of the top spot in the race for Major League Soccer’s best overall record.

Though the Union had more points than LAFC after this past weekend, 63-60, that was a little misleading. Los Angeles had played one fewer game than the Union, and had one more win (19-18) — the first standings tiebreaker.

Now both teams have played 31 games. And while LAFC still has one more win, the Union now need only keep their points lead to win their second all-time trophy.

The other game of consequence for the Union Tuesday didn’t go their way. CF Montréal won at home against the Chicago Fire, 3-2, meaning that the Union’s magic number to clinch first place in the Eastern conference remains three points.

The Union’s magic number to earn a ticket to next season’s Concacaf Champions League is one point. If Austin FC fails to win at home against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday (9:15 p.m., ESPN+), the Union will return to the continent’s top club competition whether or not they finish atop the East.

No matter what happens in Austin-RSL, the Union will be able to clinch top spot in the East with a win at Atlanta United on Saturday (3:50 p.m., UniMás, TUDN, twitter.com/MLS).

The Supporters’ Shield race is likely to go down to the final day of the season.

Games remaining

Union (18-4-9, 63 points): Saturday at Atlanta United (3:50 p.m., UniMás, TUDN, twitter.com/MLS); Oct. 1 at Charlotte FC (7 p.m., PHL17); Oct. 9 vs. Toronto FC (2:30 p.m., FS1/Fox Deportes or PHL17)

Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, 61 points): Saturday vs. Houston Dynamo (10:30 p.m., ESPN+); Oct. 2 at Portland Timbers (3 p.m., 6ABC/ESPN Deportes); Oct. 9 vs. Nashville SC (5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN Deportes or ESPN+)

CF Montréal (17-9-5, 56 points): Saturday at New England Revolution (7:30 p.m., ESPN+); Oct. 1 vs. D.C. United (7:30 p.m., ESPN+); Oct. 9 at Inter Miami (2:30 p.m., FS1/Fox Deportes or ESPN+)