Mikael Uhre’s first Union hat trick leads a 4-2 rout of Toronto FC

On a day when Philly-bred Hollywood star Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham won a championship in Wales, the weather at Subaru Park was far from sunny. But as a rainstorm lashed the Union’s home, the local soccer team for which McElhenney roots erupted for a big win.

With Mikael Uhre scoring his first Union hat trick and Toronto FC’s Lukas MacNaughton contributing a comedic own goal, the home team routed the visitors, 4-2 for its first regular-season win since March 12. Toronto’s goals came after the Union had scored their four, from Lorenzo Insigne — a former Italian national team star and the highest-paid player in MLS history — and Richie Laryea.

» READ MORE: Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham earns promotion to England’s Football League

A strange opener

If you thought Nathan Harriel’s own goal off his rear end in Chicago last weekend was awkward, MacNaughton’s, which put the Union up 1-0 in the 16th minute, was even odder.

Dániel Gazdag’s shot from close range was stopped well by Toronto’s U.S. national team veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson. The ball fell to Sigurd Rosted, who turned on the ground and kicked a clearance straight into MacNaughton. He could only stand helplessly as the ball bounced into the net.

Uhre’s hat trick

The big Dane’s first goal came in the 20th minute, a shot from just outside the six-yard box that deflected in off MacNaughton’s back. The shot was goal-bound, so Uhre keeps the credit.

But it had to survive a long video review first, to judge whether Julián Carranza fouled Johnson in the buildup. Though Johnson had a valid case, the officials decided to let it go.

In the 43rd, Uhre delivered a no-doubter. Gazdag set him free with a terrific spin past two defenders and a pass by a third, and Uhre raced away. Though Carranza was offside, he was far out of the play, and Uhre didn’t need the help anyway. He kept right on going and coolly slotted the ball past Johnson from 15 yards.

Toronto manager Bob Bradley put MacNaughton out of his misery with a substitution at halftime. Star Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi also was subbed off, having come into the night with a lower body injury. Between the rain and the score, it was enough.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jim Curtin faced his mentor, Toronto’s Bob Bradley, at a crucial time for him and the Union

Uhre completed his hat trick in the 56th with a close-range-header of a chipped cross from Carranza. The crowd saluted him by singing “Let’s do this on Wednesday!” to the tune of the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army,” a reference to the upcoming Concacaf Champions League semifinal home game against Los Angeles FC. There was a “Beat L.A.!” chant in the game’s finals seconds, too.

More importantly on that subject, Union manager Jim Curtin subbed Uhre off in the 61st so he could rest for Wednesday. Quinn Sullivan replaced him, and Leon Flach replaced Jack McGlynn at the same time.

Martínez survives injury scare

José Andrés Martínez took a hit to the face from Bernardeschi near the center circle in the third minute and stayed down for quite a while. There was obvious fear that he suffered a concussion, but he was able to continue playing.

Martínez ended up playing fine — and playing for 86 minutes. Andrés Perea subbed in for him late, ending a streak of five games without seeing the field.

Blake sets record

Andre Blake made his 212th regular-season start for the Union, breaking a team record previously held by Ray Gaddis. The former right back stalwart still holds the record for regular-season games played for the team, 221; and the record for games played in all competitions, 248.

If Blake keeps starting every game, he’ll break the regular-season games played record June 3 against CF Montréal. He has played 241 games in all competitions, and would break that record May 27 against New York City FC.

» READ MORE: Union owner Jay Sugarman says Jim Curtin’s contract status will be settled before his deal expires