When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
TV/radio: FS1, TUDN, Fox Sports “The Gambler” 102.5 FM and 1480 AM
Betting odds: Union +165, Timbers +145, tie +260 (via Rivers Casino, as of Tuesday afternoon)
A key intangible: The Union have had two more days of rest than the Timbers.
M Diego Valeri: Now in his eighth season in Portland, the Argentine playmaker remains one of Major League Soccer’s great wizards. He isn’t an every-minute player anymore, but he still has all of his skills. And because he didn’t start in the quarterfinal win over New York City FC, he should have a little extra gas in his tank.
M Sebastian Blanco: Another Argentine star, he usually starts on the left side of midfield but can pop up anywhere with a game-breaking shot or pass. Blanco has two goals and five assists in the tournament, including one of each against New York.
F Jaroslaw Niezgoda: Portland bought the 6-foot-1 Polish striker in January for a reported $3.8 million transfer fee. It took him a while to get settled, but goals in two of his last three games showed how much of a threat he can be.
When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Betting odds: Orlando +148, Minnesota +165, tie +250
Intangibles: Orlando is used to Central Florida’s hot, sticky weather as the closest thing the tournament has to a home team. Minnesota has reveled in playing the underdog card in the knockout rounds, riding it to a penalty-shootout win over Columbus in the round of 16 and a 4-1 rout of San Jose in the quarterfinals.
Orlando F Nani: The former Manchester United and Portugal star has delivered on his status as a Designated Player with a goal, three asissts and the winning kick in the quarterfinal penalty shootout against Los Angeles FC.
Minnesota GK Tyler Miller: A Woodbury, N.J., native, he has played every minute of the tournament for the Loons. He made the decisive penalty shootout save against Columbus, then made three stops in the win over San Jose.