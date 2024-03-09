Union game vs. Seattle postponed because of waterlogged field at Subaru Park

Union fans with long memories might recall that in 2014, a Union game was delayed 90 minutes when a big rainstorm coincided with high tide on the Delaware River a few feet away, backing up the stadium drainage system.

On Saturday night, Subaru Park witnessed a rare instance of history repeating. Though it was low tide this time, the Union’s game against the Seattle Sounders was postponed six minutes after kickoff due to a waterlogged field.

No reschedule date has been announced yet.

The field looked playable in the minutes before kickoff, but things got much worse right as the teams came out of the tunnel. because it had rained so much that there was standing water visible.

When referee Erick Lezama declared the stoppage, he brought both teams over to their respective benches. At one point, he dropped the ball on the grass, and it didn’t bounce. That’s a universal sign of a problem.

Advertisement

In the 15th minute, Lezama finally sent everyone to the locker rooms, and the Apple TV broadcast said there would be a new evaluation in 30 minutes. The amount of standing water only grew, even as a squeegee crew made one attempt to clean things up.

» READ MORE: Markus Anderson is quickly making a name for himself with the Union

The game was not pushed a day to Sunday because the Union are scheduled to leave town on Sunday to fly to Mexico for Tuesday’s Concacaf Champions Cup game at Pachuca.

For some fans who chose to spend the evening at home instead of in the stadium, the delay brought to mind not just the past, but more recent events. On Wednesday, the U.S.-Canada women’s Gold Cup game was played in a deluge in San Diego that left the field flooded. The referee tried to stop the game at one point, but the TV broadcast seemed to show her being overruled by someone on the sideline — reportedly Concacaf’s match commissioner.

This time, the referee was able to halt play.

When else could the game be played? The Sounders play at D.C. United on April 27, and both teams have the midweeks free before and after that — but only for now. If the Union advance past Pachuca and win the round after that, the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals are set for April 23 and 30.

WIth that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if a final date for a reschedule isn’t set until after Tuesday.