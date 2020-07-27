Major League Soccer’s tournament finishes its round of 16, England’s second division has its promotion playoff semifinals, and there are some notable games in Italy over the next few days.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the top action to watch on TV and online.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Serie A season has two games left, and most of the races are already settled. One big one remains: seventh-place Napoli (59 points) vs. sixth-place AC Milan (60) for a Europa League qualifying playoff berth.
Napoli has a ton of attacking talent, including Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz, Lorenzo Insigne and Mexican star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. But the team has scored just 58 goals this season. Second-place Inter, led by striker Romelu Lukaku, can do its crosstown rival a big favor with a win here.
Tuesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Led by playmakers Lucas Zelarayán and Pedro Santos, Columbus was the only team to post a perfect record in the MLS tournament’s group stage. Minnesota had a win and two ties, with key goals from wingers Ethan Finlay and Kevin Molino.
The winner of this game will play the winner of Monday’s San Jose Earthquakes-Real Salt Lake round of 16 game in the quarterfinals.
Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Cincinnati reaching the round of 16 is the biggest surprise of the tournament so far. But it was fully earned, with young playmaker Frankie Amaya leading wins over Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls.
Portland won its group and looked very good doing it, with wins over the Los Angeles Galaxy and Houston and a tie with LAFC. Diego Valeri is still a virtuoso playmaker, and forward Jeremy Ebobisse had a goal in each group-stage game.
The winner plays New York City FC on Saturday.
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
If Inter wins Tuesday and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Milan wins this game, the sixth-place race will be over. Sampdoria is down in 15th place with 41 points, but well above the relegation zone.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)
The promotion playoffs in England’s second division started Sunday with sixth-place Swansea beating third-place Brentford 1-0 at home.
Brentford, led by 23-goal scorer Ollie Watkins, now plays its home game in the series trying to reach the playoff final. Eleven years ago, the team was in the fourth division. The Bees haven’t been in the top tier since 1947.
Thursday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)
The other promotion semifinal has two teams that are plenty familiar with the Premier League. Fourth-place Fulham won the first leg at Cardiff 2-0 with beautiful goals from Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano -- yes, he’s named after Dutch legend Johan Neeskens. Cardiff’s squad includes Canada’s Junior Hoilett in midfield and Curaçao’s Leandro Bacuna on the back line.