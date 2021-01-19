If you think you’ve seen it all in soccer, you in fact had not until Sunday. At the very end of Barcelona’s Super Cup final, in which Barcelona blew a lead against Bilbao in the 90th minute and lost in extra time, Lionel Messi drew the first red card of his entire club career. That’s 753 games total, all with Barcelona, going back to his first-team debut on Dec. 7, 2004. (He’s had two playing for Argentina, one in his national team debut in 2005 and one in 2019.)