Here’s a look at some of the top soccer games around the world over the next few days.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes)
Two of the hottest young prospects on the planet lead Dortmund’s attack: red-hot striker Erling Braut Håland and 17-year-old American Gio Reyna.
Håland has 11 goals in just 7 games for Dortmund since moving there from Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg (where he was coached by Princeton product Jesse Marsch) in January. In the first half of the season, he scored 28 goals in 22 games in the Austrian league and cup, and the Champions League.
Reyna, the son of U.S. national team legend Claudio Reyna, has exploded onto the scene, too. He made his pro debut in late January, scored a spectacular goal in the German Cup at the start of this month, and on Tuesday assisted Håland on a goal in the Champions League that went viral worldwide.
Bremen has its own American star in forward Josh Sargent, but he’s had a rough season: just two goals, and a torn muscle in December. The 20-year-old has only been a substitute lately.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (NBC10, Universo)
Four years after stunning the world by winning the English Premier League title, Leicester City is flying high again. The Foxes sit in third place in the standings, thanks to striker Jamie Vardy’s 17 goals and the Premier League’s second-stingiest defense. A win would cut second-place Manchester City’s advantage to one point, and would be a huge step toward securing a return to the UEFA Champions League.
Monday, 3 p.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
No team in English soccer history has dominated the Premier League the way Liverpool is right now. Led by attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, the Reds have a stunning 25-point lead atop the standings. They haven’t lost a league game all season, and their only tie was back in October. Expect the train to keep rolling along, to the delight of the always-raucous fans at Anfield.
Tuesday, 3 p.m. (TNT, Galavisión)
Bayern has arguably Europe’s best pure striker in Robert Lewandowski: 36 goals in 31 games this season, and a whopping 227 goals in his six seasons with Germany’s biggest team. Chelsea might have the better overall squad, but the Blues are in a rut right now: just one win in their last five games.
Hershey native Christian Pulisic has been out since early January with a muscle tear, but is close to being recovered and might make the Chelsea bench for this game.
Wednesday, 3 p.m. (TNT, UniMás, TUDN)
Last week, UEFA banned Manchester City from the next two seasons of the Champions League for breaking financial rules and refusing to cooperate with the governing body’s investigation. Whether or not the ban survives an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, winning this year’s tournament is now even bigger for the team — and its owners in the Abu Dhabi royal family, who’ve used the team to present a friendly image of an autocratic state.
To get there, City must beat the team with more European Cups than any other. Real Madrid is aiming for its 14th continental crown. While they’ve had a rocky season, they’re in first place in Spain right now, and they always show up on big European nights.
Expect all the stars to be out for this one: Real’s Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior (and maybe even Gareth Bale?), and Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Agüero.
Thursday, 10 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, TUDN)
León, one of Mexico’s top teams, won the first leg of this Concacaf Champions League semifinal series, 2-0, at home on Tuesday. LAFC had some preseason rust, and MLS teams always struggle on Mexican soil. But more importantly, their defense clearly missed key centerback Walker Zimmerman, who was traded to Nashville earlier this month.
Now the scene shifts to Los Angeles, and while last year’s MLS Supporters’ Shield winners aren’t out of it yet, they need a big performance from Carlos Vela and their other attacking stars.