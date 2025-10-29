Riley Tiernan’s latest run with the USWNT under-23s was also a Philly homecoming

It’s always a privilege to be invited to a U.S. national soccer team camp, whether at the senior or youth levels, and Riley Tiernan has earned that a few times now.

But this month’s invitation was different, because it was also a homecoming.

The 22-year-old forward was part of the U.S. under-23 women’s squad’s training camp in Chester last week, part of which was held concurrently with the senior squad’s visit to town. Tiernan was one of a few familiar names among the 24 players.

“Honestly, I couldn’t have been luckier for it to be in Philadelphia,” Tiernan, a Voorhees native, told The Inquirer. “It’s always such a good learning experience. And getting to watch the full women’s team play is super inspiring, and makes me really hungry for that.”

Almost all the participants were fellow pros, from across the NWSL and a few clubs in Europe. And a few have some senior-team experience already, such as defenders Gisele Thompson and Eva Gaetino.

That is a sign of how much U.S. manager Emma Hayes values the under-23 level as a stepping stone to bigger stages. In fact, before the top squad left town for its further games this month, Hayes invited Gaetino to join the rest of the trip.

“That was pretty cool to see how at any given moment it can be your opportunity to go up and play with the full team,” Tiernan said, noting that Hayes came over to one of the squad’s practices to talk with them all.

“I think for all of us, that kind of lit that fire within to just remember that we’re here for a reason, and every training session counts and matters, and to constantly prove yourself as much as possible. And that we’re, like, right there, and we can almost grab it.”

Most of the players’ workweek was spent on the field or in meetings, with a lot of teaching and a lot of learning. Tiernan tried her best to soak it all up.

“We focus on one thing per training session — just doing that has been really important,” she said. “I’ve been trying to write a lot of stuff down, and keep things in my head, so that I can remember the style of play. So that hopefully when the time does come to be able to play with the full team, I already know everything I need to know, and I can just focus on playing.”

When the group wasn’t on the field, most of the week was spent in meetings. There wasn’t much time for fun, though Tiernan did get to visit her parents over the weekend.

“I walked around the city a couple days with my friends, but I didn’t really get to show them too much because we could only walk from the hotel,” Tiernan said. “But I was telling my friends about the Rocky stairs and stuff like that, so that was pretty cool.”

Another symbolic moment came from being able to train in the Union’s facilities — at times on adjacent fields from the club’s players. Though Philadelphia doesn’t have a pro women’s team yet, those fields have quickly become a destination for young players of all kinds.

“It was honestly really cool,” Tiernan said. “It’s the constant theme of growing up and thinking those are just such cool places to be, and that’s where all the high-level players go. So for me to be able to train on those fields — and we trained side by side with the [senior] women’s national team the second day we were here. … It’s just everything you work toward as a young player.”

As was the case when Tiernan last spoke with The Inquirer in early September, she is the top rookie scorer in the NWSL this year with eight goals for Angel City. The regular season wraps up Sunday, with the Los Angeles club visiting the Chicago Stars — coincidentally at the same venue where the Union will play the Fire in the MLS playoffs on Saturday night.

After that, Tiernan said, she plans to split her offseason work between the East and West coasts. Between now and next year’s NWSL preseason, there will be a few formalities, but not many: The senior U.S. women will host Italy in Florida during Thanksgiving week, the under-23s will go to Europe at that time, and there will be the annual January training camp, but there won’t be many other major formalities until next year’s NWSL preseason starts.

“I’m planning to go home for the holidays as much as I can and train back at home for a little bit,” she said. “And then I’ll probably be in California for some of it as well. Just, um, training and whatnot, maybe exploring California a little bit more than I’ve gotten the chance to.”

Some players pass the time by going to foreign clubs on loan. Tiernan said she has decided against that.

“I don’t think that’s something that interests me very much,” she said. “I like to be in the States, and I think California is the best place to be. So, yeah, I plan on staying there as long as possible.”

There’s never just one right way to do these things; what matters is staying healthy, fit, and on the national team’s radar. Tiernan certainly is right now. When Hayes was asked about her last week, she had some nice things to say.

“I think the under-23 program is a classic example of what someone like Riley Tiernan needs — because that jump from [under] 20s to senior is massive,” she said. “I think Riley Tiernan is where she should be, and hopefully we can provide games for her in the under-23 program. But she’s moving in the right direction. I think she’s had a great year.”

Tiernan thanked the boss in turn.

“That’s honestly everything I’ve worked for up until this point,” she said. “I started playing soccer at such a young age, but it was always a goal of mine to be able to play on the women’s national team. So to know that the coach is knowing who I am — not only that, but also wanting me to be in the moment where I can grow and learn, is really cool.”